BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Mariah Luke of the Binghamton Girls Basketball team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Luke played a big role in the Patriots Section IV Class AA championship won 2 weeks ago.

She made an impact on defense, in the rebounding department and on the scoreboard.

Congratulations to Mariah and her team on all they have accomplished this season.