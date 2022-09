BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As the high school football season gets underway, we are bringing back something you have wanted. Athlete of the Week! Starting this Wednesday, we will announce the nominees for this week’s poll, and you will get to choose who walks away with the title of NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

We will announce the winner from the previous week’s poll each Wednesday and reveal the new nominees.