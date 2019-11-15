Ari Michitti signs NLI to join Wagner soccer team

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Now let’s head over to Maine-Endwell High School where another senior committed to a top-tier program.

Spartans senior soccer player Ari Michitti signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Wagner women’s soccer team this coming fall.

Michitti has had a stellar career with M-E, highlighted by being an All-State selection, a three-time All-Conference member, and a two-time team captain.

Off the field, her academic career has been equally impressive, as Ari has been on the school’s Honor Roll all four years.

After the ink dried, Ari was very thankful to be able to share this whole experience with those who matter most to her.

“This is just awesome for me because I remember looking back when my sister was signing and I was like I get to do that one day. I’m finally here, and it was awesome getting to sit next to my family, and in front of all my friends to do so,” she says.

Ari was there when her older sister, Genna, signed her NLI with the Binghamton University women’s soccer program a few years ago.

Now, today, she’ll be able to look back and remember her own signing day.

Congratulations to Ari and her family, and best of luck to you at Wagner.