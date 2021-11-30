AP sources: Va. Tech finalizing deal with Penn State DC Pry

FILE – Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Nov. 30, because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Virginia Tech was expected to hire Pry as head coach.

Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2016. Penn State has ranked in the top five in defense in the Big Ten every season since he’s been there.

He also has a history with the Hokies, having served as a graduate assistant working with the defensive line under coordinator Bud Foster from 1995-97. The Hokies went to bowl games each year and won the 1995 Sugar Bowl.

Justin Fuente left Virginia Tech earlier this month after he went 43-31 in six seasons with the Hokies. Informed in a meeting with athletic director Whit Babcock that his return was not certain, the sides parted ways immediately.

Babcock named former Virginia Tech defensive lineman and defensive line coach J.C. Price as Fuente’s interim replacement. The Hokieslost 38-26 at Miami, but rebounded to beat Virginia 29-24. It was their 17th victory in the last 18 meeting and secured their 28th bowl eligibility in 29 years.

