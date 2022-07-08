LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a $122 million, two-year extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the extension has not been announced.

He’ll make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins.

Lillard is a six-time All-Star who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Portland. He was limited to 29 games this past season because of a core injury that required surgery, and told ESPN in a televised interview early Friday that the time off — while frustrating — should help him long-term.

“My body is stronger than it was before in certain areas,” Lillard said while watching games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Lillard, who turns 32 on July 15, also said the mental break was helpful, along with the physical rest.

He has averaged 24.6 points in his career, is a six-time All-NBA player and was selected as a member of the league’s top 75 players as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration this past season.

