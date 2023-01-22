SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday’s divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Pollard got hurt when San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward fell on his ankle on a tackle following a reception late in the first half.

Pollard was helped off the field to the injury tent and then taken off the field with a towel draped over his head. The team announced Pollard would not return.

Pollard led the Cowboys with 1,007 yards rushing during the regular season. He was tied for the team lead with 12 touchdowns and ranked second with 1,378 yards from scrimmage.

Pollard had six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards in the first half before getting hurt.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL