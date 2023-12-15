WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the most exciting days of any high school athletes’ career is the day they sign their National Letter of Intent to play their sport at the next level.

Friday at Windsor High School, one of the best Field Hockey players in Section 4 and the state of New York committed to play at a Division 1 school.

Anna Finn signed her NLI to play Field Hockey at Rider University.

A 6-year member of the Black Knights Varsity Field Hockey team, Finn is the program’s all-time leading scorer and a 3-time All-State selection.

Joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates, Finn made things official and after signing, explained why Rider was the right choice.

“Rider is just a really good community that I’m excited to be a part of now,” Finn said. “And I’m just super excited, when I visited there, I fell in love with the girls on the team and just the atmosphere overall.”

A successful career for Finn in a Black Knights uniform, winning a section title and leading the Field Hockey team to the state final four this season, also a great softball player, 1st team all-state last year, with the team reaching the state semifinals as well.

Finn plans on studying Business Administration at Rider.

Congratulations to Anna and the family on the accomplishment.