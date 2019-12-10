Anna Castaldo signs National Letter of Intent to the University of Maryland

ENDWELL, NY – Earlier Monday, I was over at Maine-Endwell High School for yet another college commitment signing.

This one was for a second field hockey standout heading to a Big Ten and national powerhouse program.

Anna Castaldo will be taking her talents to College Park, Maryland to study at the University of Maryland, and join the Terrapins field hockey team.

Castaldo has been nothing short of sensational in her six years at the varsity level.

Winning two state titles to close out her high school career, Anna was also named an All-American by the national coaches association, a four-time All-State player, was nationally ranked as a top ten player, and played on the U.S. Junior National team twice.

Having verbally committed to Maryland as a sophomore, Anna has waited awhile for this day.

But, after signing her National Letter of Intent, her dream finally came true.

“It’s just the best feeling ever. If you asked me when I was little if this was going to happen, I wouldn’t have believed you. But, I’m just, I couldn’t be happier with the way that everything worked out. Just that I really get to go to my dream school. I’m just really excited about that,” she says.

While Anna said she’ll always appreciate her time at M-E and will miss her teammates and friends, she won’t have to look far for some of them.

Next year, she’ll play against fellow Big Ten members Sam Palmer and Leanne Bough of Ohio State, with Jenna Zunic joining them in two years.

Congratulations to Anna and her family, and good luck at Maryland!