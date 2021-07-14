American League defeats National League 5-2 in the 2021 MLB All-Star game

DENVER, CO – To the show and the 91st MLB All-Star Game.

Top of the 3rd. 1-0 American League until Vladimir Guerrero Jr. absolutely demolishes that baseball.

He sends it a whopping 468 feet, landing in the standing room only section above the seats in left.

I don’t know if you remember him playing in Binghamton a few years ago with New Hampshire, but he hit one out of NYSEG Stadium back then that sounded like it was shot out of a cannon, and that was very similar.

Even Fernando Tatis Jr. was blown away by the power.

And he, Guerrero, and everyone watching, knew it was gone immediately.

That put the AL up 2-0.

To the 5th now, and the National League looking to wake the bats up.

JT Realmuto going deep to right-center, and that’s into the AL bullpen.

The NL now trailing 4-1.

To the 8th, bases loaded. Kris Bryant at the plate looking to give the NL the lead against Matt Barnes.

Bryant gets a good piece into left.

But, in comes Jared Walsh with the sliding grab to end the inning.

Barnes very grateful for that one as he works out of a jam.

The American League would go on to take this one, 5-2.

Vlad Jr. became the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history.