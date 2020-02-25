America East women’s basketball standings and tournament playoff scenarios

Here’s what the conference standings look like on the women’s side.

Binghamton is currently 8-6 in the America East, good for 4th in the conference, but that’s not necessarily where they’ll stay.

Heading into their game with UMBC on Wednesday, it’s pretty simple.

If B.U. wins, they lock up the four-seed and a first round home game in the America East Tournament.

Here’s where things pick up a little though.

Binghamton can even finish as high as 3rd if they win out and UMass Lowell loses one of their two remaining games as the Bearcats own the tiebreaker.

However, B.U. could also finish as low as 6th if they lose out and several other factors come to fruition.

But, again, it’s as simple as a win and they lock up a home game for the first round.