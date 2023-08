VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Soccer team has been ranked number 6 in the America East preseason poll.

The Bearcats are coming off of a season that saw them go 3-2-2 in conference play, win a playoff game on the road against UMBC before falling to New Hampshire.

This year, BU has 7 regular season conference games on the schedule, beginning on September 23rd when they host New Hampshire.