VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The America East conference has officially released the conference schedules for both Men’s and Women’s basketball.

Each team will play 16 conference games during the regular season, the top 8 teams at the end of the regular season will make the playoffs.

The Men’s Basketball team will open conference play on January 11th when they visit Bryant.

The Women’s Basketball team will begin America East play on January 4th when they host UMBC.