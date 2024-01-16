VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The America East released the preseason rankings for Men’s Lacrosse on Tuesday, ranking the Binghamton Bearcats 4th in the conference entering the season.

In 2023, Binghamton went 9-5 overall, 5-2 in America East play during the regular season, reaching the playoffs before losing 12-11 in the semifinals to Bryant, the team who would win the conference title.

Binghamton returns 30 players including first team all-conference player and league leader in goals in 2023, Matthew Keegan, and the Bearcats also return goalie Connor Winters who won the America East Goalkeeper of the Year award last season.

The 2024 season for the Bearcats starts on February 10th on the road against Jacksonville, Binghamton opens at home one week later against St. Bonaventure.