America East men’s basketball standings and tournament playoff scenarios

The men’s scenario is a bit muddled.

The Bearcats are 3-11 in the conference and 9th in the standings.

They trail Maine, who is 3-10, for the 8th spot.

The issue is Maine already beat Binghamton head-to-head twice.

So, B.U. needs to either: A.) win out these next two games and have Maine lose one of their final three. B.) B.U. wins one of their two and Maine loses two of their three.

But, if Maine wins two or more, then B.U. is eliminated from the tournament.

The Bearcats still have 5th place UMBC and 6th pace New Hampshire, both on the road.

Meanwhile, Maine will host UNH, UMBC, and head to 3rd place Hartford.

So, essentially, the Bearcats need to take care of business by just winning their two remaining games.

Then, hope that UNH and UMBC can lend some help by knocking off Maine.

Either way, we could know Binghamton’s fate by this time on Saturday.