Binghamton improves to 5-2 in the America East and 8-8 overall.

Here’s a look at the conference standings heading into the night, but with the updated win/loss for the two games Monday.

There will be some shuffling around but Binghamton will remain in third place with the win and keeps their hopes alive for not only a conference tournament birth, but a chance to host.

Hartford drops to 1-2 in conference play and will likely fall back a few spots.

Meanwhile, in the other game Monday, Maine picked up it’s first America East win as they knocked off New Hampshire, 71-64. Maine is now 1-5 and UNH falls to 2-3.