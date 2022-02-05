VESTAL, NY – The Bearcats baseball team is gearing up for another run at an America East championship.

And according to the preseason coaches poll, the conference’s skippers seem to think they’ve got a good chance of doing just that.

BU was picked to finish 3rd in the conference this season and even received a 1st place vote.

Stony Brook was picked to finish 1st, although they are not allowed to compete in the America East Tournament after the conference decided they were in eligible due to their impending move to the CAA.

NJIT was selected to finish just in front of BU at 2.

Rounding out the 8-team projections were UAlbany 4th, Maine 5th, UMass Lowell 6th, UMBC 7th, and Hartford bringing up the rear in 8th.

Binghamton opens the 2022 season on Friday, February 18th with a 3-game set at Lamar.

Following that is as brutal stretch as BU will play 3 against an Old Dominion team receiving Top 25 votes, 3 more against Alabama, who was an NCAA Tournament participant last year, and to top it all of, a one-game show down with the defending National Champions, Mississippi State.