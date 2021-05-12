Altoona Curve belt their way past Rumble Ponies 7-2

BINGHAMTON, NY – Heading into their game Wednesday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies were still in search of their first win of the 2021 season.

After being shut out and held to one hit on Tuesday, the Ponies were looking to bounce back in a big way.

Binghamton and the Altoona Curve going at it for the 2nd of 6-straight nights at NYSEG Stadium.

1st inning though, and things not going Binghamton’s way.

Already down 1-0 when Cal Mitchell takes that pitch for a ride to right-center field.

That gets out and the Curve are quickly up 3-0 very early.

Bottom 4, same score and the Ponies showing a little fight.

Wagner Lagrange showing off his strength as the righty gets enough on it to homer to the opposite field.

Ponies trail 3-1.

But, they wouldn’t get any closer.

Very next half inning, and for the 2nd-straight night, Oneil Cruz goes yard.

The ball just keeps carrying.

It’s a 2-run shot and Altoona goes up 5-1.

The Curve would keep slugging as they go on to win by a final of 7-2, dropping the Ponies to 0-7 on the season.

Binghamton and Altoona continue their 6-game series at NSYEG Stadium Thursday night.

1st pitch is set for 6:35 PM.