Afton shuts out Maine-Endwell 4-0

ENDWELL, NY – Over to Spartan Stadium as the 2-time defending Class A state champs, Maine-Endwell, welcomed in Afton/Harpursville.

Scoreless in the 2nd quarter until Afton’s MaKenna Lowe rips one over her teammate, off the post, and in.

Lowe gives the Crimson Knights a 1-0 lead.

Later, off a corner.

Ball is worked to Lilly Bagg.

She connects with Paige Jennings on the far post and Jennings taps it in. 2-0 Afton.

More from that duo here. Outstanding cross field pass by Jennings, putting it right off Bagg’s stick and in.

The Knights open up a 3-0 lead on the Spartans.

And then Jennings at it again. Moves down field and beats the goalie. 4-0 Crimson Knights.

You don’t see this very often with an M-E field hockey team as the young Spartans are shut out by Afton, 4-0.