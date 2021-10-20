Afton/Harpursville downs Seton Catholic Central 4-1

BINGHAMTON, NY – Under a nearly full moon, Class C 8-9 game.

#8 Seton Catholic Central playing host to #9 Afton/Harpursville.

1-0 Knights here when Bobby Mercelliott skips in a penalty kick attempt. Afton up 2-0 in the 2nd half.

Looking for more. You ever wish you could fly when you were a kid? Well, Ian Phillips got his wish.

What a save by the senior to keep it a 2-goal game.

Though, not for long. Great ball to Hunter Baciuska who clanks it off both posts and gets it to go. Make it 3-0 Afton.

But, Seton still battling. George Phillips making moves.

Big boot and perfect placement as the freshman gets Seton on the board.

Saints keep pressuring, looking to get back in this game.

But, Jesse Ladue shut them down in goal the rest of the way.

Afton rolled to a 4-1 win in this one.

The Knights are on to the Class C Quarterfinals, and earn a date with #1 seed Lansing.

That will be Friday night at 7 at Wells College in Aurora.