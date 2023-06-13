LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Hadwin was hoping to go viral after a tournament win. He just didn’t expect the way it happened.

Videos and memes of Hadwin being tackled by a security guard at the Canadian Open after fellow Canadian Nick Taylor’s victory on Sunday have been trending on social media.

Hadwin rushed the 18th green at Oakdale in Toronto while spraying celebratory bubbly from a bottle after Taylor defeated Tommy Fleetwood on the fourth playoff hole. A guard trying to protect Taylor wanted no part of it and took Hadwin to the ground.

“The moment itself and what Nick accomplished was amazing,” Hadwin said after he completed a practice round on Tuesday in preparation for this week’s U.S. Open. “I definitely did not want to be a part of what transpired after that, but it has been a lot of fun reading through and seeing what people had to say.”

Hadwin said his favorite video was a slow-motion clip tweeted by the official Canadian Open account that showed the security guard rushing past Taylor and caddie Dave Merkle and getting ready to tackle Hadwin. A couple accounts ended up pairing that clip with Canadian singer Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic.”

More important is that Hadwin feels fine and has no lingering injuries from the tackle.

“Honestly, I don’t have any memory of what took place. I blacked out there for 15-20 seconds,” he said. “At the time there was so much adrenaline running through, I don’t think I would feel anything. I’m glad everything worked out. We can have a good laugh about it now. Just a big misunderstanding.”

On Monday, the PGA Tour tweeted video from seven years ago of Hadwin doing footwork drills and throwing a football.

“Hopefully it shows off some of the reasons why I was able to take that hit and come out alive,” Hadwin said.

When Hadwin arrived at Los Angeles Country Club on Monday, a yellow safety vest and two USGA hard hats were waiting for him.

Hadwin tied for seventh in last year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, to earn a spot in this year’s field. He was the first-round leader in 2022 after a 4-under 66.

This is Hadwin’s eighth U.S. Open start. He has made the past three cuts.

The 35-year-old has four top-10 finishes this season and was 12th last week in his national open.

“It was nice to play well last week, and hopefully I can bring that momentum here,” he said. “This is an incredible golf course. It is generous off the tee boxes. There’s some length, but in typical U.S. Open fashion you are going to have to play good golf.”

