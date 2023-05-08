JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A signing day was held Monday at Johnson City High School as a Wildcat will be furthering their academic and athletic career at the next level.

JC Senior Cheerleader Adriana Saint Hilaire signed on to join the UAlbany Women’s Cheer squad for the next school year.

A member of the varsity cheer squad at Johnson City for 5 years, Saint Hilaire was a captain this year.

She also helped her team in winning a STAC title and 2 Section titles during her time with the team.

After she signed, she spoke on the emotions of signing day.

“Really anxious, really excited, optimistic,” Saint Hilaire said. “Definitely, so many emotions right now, all good ones of course… There’s so many things I’m feeling right now, I just feel on top of the moon. There’s so much work that went into this.”

Saint Hilaire is making some JC history as well, becoming the first cheerleader to ever make a division 1 cheer squad in school history.

She plans on majoring in atmospheric science.

Congratulations to Adriana on the great accomplishment!