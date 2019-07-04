Adrean tops Binghamton 8-5

The American Legion Hall of Fame Baseball Tournament kicked off today.

Binghamton Post 1645 matched up with Adrean Post out of Utica.

Pick this one up bottom 3, Derek Baur out the dish for Adrean and he rockets a single up the middle.

Eli Neth comes around to score and Adrean extends the lead to 3 to 1.

Things got a little wacky in the top half of the 4th.

Adamn Srednicki starts things off simple enough with a single to left center.

Following a a walk to Max Stanton and a double steal Binghamton has runners on second and third.

Pitcher tries to pick off Stanton but the throw goes into the outfield and Srednicki scores from third its 3 to 2 Adrean.

Just moments later Stanton is on the move to third and the throw goes into left field, Stanton on his horse he, scores, whatever gets the job done it’s all even at 3.

Adrean however would recover and come away on top in this one by a score of 8 to 5.