ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An exciting day at Maine-Endwell, one of the most accomplished high school football players signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.

Adam DeSantis signed today to play at Colgate University.

DeSantis was praised by many for both his achievements on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond, and also for all he has done in the classroom and in the M-E community.

The 2022 New York State Player of the Year and first team all-state selection in ’21 and ’22, spoke about what the support from the community means to him.

“I can honestly say that all these guys are my closest friends,” DeSantis said. “I mean, everyone that walked in here today has supported me so much throughout the years and I can never repay them for that.”

The 2-year captain of the Spartans and 2-time state champion also explained why Colgate was the right choice.

“You know it is truly that feeling of home,” DeSantis said. “And whether that’s the campus feel, the guys your around, or the coaches. That coaching staff is great and they’re building something special up there.”

A large crowd filled with family, friends, coaches and teammates joined DeSantis to celebrate today as he committed to join the same division 1 football program that his older brother played at.

Congratulations to Adam and the entire DeSantis family on the accomplishment.