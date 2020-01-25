A talented group of women are behind S.U. basketball broadcasts

SYRACUSE, NY – This weekend, I’ll be on the road to broadcast the Binghamton University women’s basketball game at New Hampshire.

For my broadcasts, it’s essentially just me, a boards operator back at the radio station, and my equipment, it doesn’t take a ton of help.

However, for major television broadcasts, it takes a whole staff of people to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Thanks to our sister station, WSYR, we’re able to get a glimpse of what it’s like to run a Syracuse basketball broadcast for the ACC Network, and the amazing group of women who get the job done.

When I graduated in 2001 and walked into a production truck there were no women in that truck. That wasn’t that long ago. And I didn’t have any females to look up to and say that person looks like me and I can do it too,” says Coordinator Olivia Stomski.

OLIVIA STOMSKI AND THE OTHER FEMALES WHO ARE PART OF S.U.’S ACC NETWORK TEAM ARE HELPING CHANGE THAT ON A REGULAR BASIS, WHETHER THEY’RE MEANING TO OR NOT.

“I strive to be the best producer I can be at the start of every game. Not the best female producer.”

“We’re not asking people to watch this game because there’s a bunch of women doing the broadcast, that’s not the point. The point is we have Beth Mowins and Isis Young calling the game and we have an incredible women’s basketball team,” Game Producer Kristin Hennessey says.

MOWINS, A TRUE PIONEER IN THE BUSINESS, IS CONSIDERED ONE OF THE TOP PLAY BY PLAY BROADCASTERS WORKING TODAY.

SHE TEAMS WITH UP AND COMING TALENT ISIS YOUNG, ALSO AN S.U. GRAD, AND FORMER BASKETBALL PLAYER FOR THE ‘CUSE.

“We have a lot of students as well on our crew that are going to be doing this game so to give them this opportunity to say I worked on a game with Isis Young and Beth Mowins is going to be something they take with them into their professional career as a high point in their time here at Syracuse University.”

BUT THEY ALSO WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ALL FEMALE FRONT BENCH IN THE CONTROL ROOM, VERY RARE IN SPORTS BROADCASTING.

TECHNICAL AND LEADERSHIP POSITIONS LIKE DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER.

“It is so important because it shows the next generation of women that this is attainable.”

“I don’t want them to even think about it. That’s how excited I am about it. I want it to be normal.”

With the amount of talented females in the world of sports, we’re already beginning to see a change in the landscape.

And as Olivia Stomski said, that will undoubtedly become the new normal.