BOWIE, MD – It was two very different games for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in their doubleheader with the Bowie Baysox Wednesday night, winning game 1 13-1 and losing game 2 4-0.

The offense was rolling in game 1, scoring crooked numbers in 5 of the 7 innings played.

Carlos Cortes, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Winaker and Quinn Brodey all hit long balls in the contest, with Francisco Alvarez contributing an RBI double as well.

Jose Butto got the start and the win for the Ponies, throwing 6 innings allowing 1 run on 5 hits and recording 5 strikeouts.

Game 2 was a far different story.

The Baysox jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning and that was all the scoring for the game.

A Maverick Handley home run and RBI doubles from Andrew Daschback and Zach Watson were all Bowie needed in this one.

After Wednesday, the Rumble Ponies sit at 22-37 on the year as they still sit in last place in the Eastern League standings.