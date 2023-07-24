BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Seton Catholic announced on Monday that former Binghamton University Men’s Basketball Coach, Tom Dempsey, has been named the Head Coach of the Seton Catholic Varsity Boys Basketball team.

Dempsey spent 9 seasons with Binghamton, putting together a 71-194 record while in charge of the Bearcats.

In total, Dempsey has 16 years of head coaching experience at the Division 1 level, with a total of 294 wins.

Other accomplishments include being inducted into the Northeast Chapter of Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, 4 Conference Coach of the Year awards and the 2008 New York Metropolitan Sportswriters Coach of the Year award.