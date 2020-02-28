8 Chenango Valley prevails in overtime over #9 Susquehanna Valley 50-49

BINGHAMTON – The 8-seed, Chenango Valley, playing host to the 9-seed, Susquehanna Valley.

Early on, Dom Testani finds Max Singer in the corner and he buries the three from out there.

But, S.V.’s Mason McCormack had an answer of his own. He drills a three.

Then, how about another?

Joe Waitkavicz, 6-foot-6 and he has range.

He knocks down a trey.

Logan Haskell moves it to Jahreed Isles.

Isles drives in and gets the floater to go.

Chenango Valley fighting back though.

This was a back-and-forth game that needed extra time.

The Warriors got a clutch shot from Tommy Christoffersen with two seconds left to lift them to a 50-49 win in overtime.

With the win, C.V. now moves on to face #1 Seton Catholic Central in the B quarterfinals.

Tip off for that one is at 6:00 pm Friday night at Seton.