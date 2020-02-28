#8 Chenango Valley prevails in overtime over #9 Susquehanna Valley 50-49

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON – The 8-seed, Chenango Valley, playing host to the 9-seed, Susquehanna Valley.

Early on, Dom Testani finds Max Singer in the corner and he buries the three from out there.

But, S.V.’s Mason McCormack had an answer of his own. He drills a three.

Then, how about another?

Joe Waitkavicz, 6-foot-6 and he has range.

He knocks down a trey.

Logan Haskell moves it to Jahreed Isles.

Isles drives in and gets the floater to go.

Chenango Valley fighting back though.

This was a back-and-forth game that needed extra time.

The Warriors got a clutch shot from Tommy Christoffersen with two seconds left to lift them to a 50-49 win in overtime.

With the win, C.V. now moves on to face #1 Seton Catholic Central in the B quarterfinals.

Tip off for that one is at 6:00 pm Friday night at Seton.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now