LOS ANGELES, CA – The rosters for the MLB All-Star game have been released and there are many familiar names for baseball fans in New York.

The New York Mets will send 4 players to the mid-summer classic.

Pete Alonso (1B), Jeff McNeil (2B), Starling Marte (OF) and Edwin Diaz (RHP) have all been selected as reserves for the NL side.

Both Alonso and McNeil spent time with the Mets double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

For the Yankees, they will send 6 players to represent them.

Aaron Judge (OF) and Giancarlo Stanton (OF) were both voted as starters by fans.

Jose Trevino (C), Nestor Cortes (LHP), Gerrit Cole (RHP) and Clay Holmes (RHP) were also chosen from the pinstripes to play in the contest.

The MLB All-Star game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19th at 8:00 p.m. played at Dodgers Stadium.