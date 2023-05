ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Softball team grabbed a huge win on Friday, beating the #1 team in New York State Class A Softball, Vestal, by a score of 5-1.

The Spartans entered the contest as the #3 ranked team with an 11-1 record.

With a 2-1 lead in the fifth, Lauren Dundon hit a 2-run home run to extend the lead for the Spartans.

