JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Preseason football previews continue, we stay in Class B with a team looking to build off of the improvements they made last season.

A promising team in Johnson City, that is looking forward to the new season.

The Wildcats are back in action with the start of official practices this week.

A team coming off of a strong season that saw them reach the playoffs, the Wildcats are excited to be back on the field and get back to competition.

“Can’t wait for the first game,” Senior Quarterback Peyton Brzozowy said. “We’re out here, having great practices, everybody’s getting work in, so it’s awesome to see that football season’s back.”

JC graduated a large portion of their team from last year, but they do return a handful of key players, guys with Varsity experience taking on leadership positions this year.

Something the coaching staff says is a big deal.

“It’s huge, in my eyes you can never have enough leadership from the athlete’s perspective,” Head Coach Todd Place said. “Us coaches, obviously that’s our role.”

A sign of a team with good leaders on the field, is a team with good chemistry as well.

An area the Wildcats feel they excel in.

“Team chemistry’s great,” Senior Center and Defensive End Chris Kozloski said. “We’ve been seeing each other at stuff outside of football, we all know each other from school, I mean everybody’s good friends.”

Even with that strong chemistry built over the years, there is still a lot left to prove for this JC squad.

A team and a program that has not always found the level of success they may desire, something that can be used as motivation this season.

“There’s teams that some of these kids have never beat in a football uniform that are on our schedule,” Place said. “So, I think each game has its own little bit of something where these guys can pick from and get that extra motivation.”

Even with something to prove, the Wildcats are not getting ahead of themselves, rather they are focusing on the opponent in front of them.

“Win each week,” Brzozowy said. “Would love to come out, beat Susquehanna Valley Week 1, that’s our main goal right now and hopefully if we do so then we’ll focus on Week 2.”

Winning each week, the goal of every team in Section 4 that will take the field on Friday nights this fall.