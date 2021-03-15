2021 MaxPreps preseason NYS rankings in high school football

In what will be a new look football class layout this season, MaxPreps has unveiled it’s initial state rankings before Week 1.

As far as Section IV teams go, Class Double-A sees Corning come in at 12 and Elmira is 24th.

No teams from the section ranked in Class A, but Maine-Endwell is on top of Class B, with Owego ranked 9th.

A ton of teams in the top 25 in Class C, including the top 2 of Chenango Forks and Susquehanna Valley, both defending state champions.

Windsor is 8th, Norwich 11th, Chenango Valley 13th, Waverly 18th, and Whitney Point is 24th.Lastly, in Class D, Newark Valley is 1st, with Tioga two back at 3, Walton is 7th, Delhi 11th, Harpursville/Afton 18th, and Sidney is 19th.