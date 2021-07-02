2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Round 1 highlights

ENDICOTT, NY – En-Joie is celebrating 50 years of professional golf this year, and with all the pomp and circumstance surrounding that celebration, the quality of golf in round 1 has been equal to the hype.

With the forecast originally calling for thunderstorms, Friday turned out to be a gorgeous day for some golf in Endicott.

As you saw earlier, Bernhard Langer was right in the thick of things after going 6-under through the front 9.

On the back, Langer struggled to keep momentum going as he bogeyed 2 of the first 4 holes.

On 18 though, Langer able to sink a lengthy birdie putt to move to 5-under to end the day.

Langer said his putter broke yesterday, forcing him to borrow one from Scott McCarron for this round.

Despite that, Langer is happy to be where he’s at overall.

“Hit some really good irons and hit them really close. If I had putted well today, I’d probably be 8 or 9-under right now. But, it is what it is. So, hopefully the putter that was supposed to be shipped and

arrived today didn’t make it because the plane was delayed. So, maybe it’s getting here by tomorrow morning, and we’ll do a little

better tomorrow,” Langer says.

Also in the mix after day 1 is Cameron Beckman, who is right off the green here on 12. A great name, and an even better shot by Beckman as he holes out for birdie to put him at 6-under.

Beckman came off 18 at 5-under, keeping him squarely in the running heading into day 2.

“You know, you’ve got to get it in the fairway out here. The apr 5’s are pretty much reachable for me.

So, I’m trying to get at those. Then, there’s a lot of sand wedges too. So, you just need to keep cranking. Out here, you have to shoot low scores. So, that will be the mindset tomorrow too,” said Beckman.

But, the man those two were chasing on the leaderboard was Wes Short Jr.

There on 17, Short able to sink a crucial putt to save par.

He then followed that up with an impressive downhill birdie putt to close out his round and take the lead at 6-under.

Afterwards, Short broke down what was going right for him on the course today.

“It was really good. Hit more fairways today than I did all last week, probably on the first 5 holes. Last week was tough. It makes this seem a little easier. So, I drove it really well today. I think I missed one fairway

and maybe 3 greens. And I putted a lot better,” Short Jr. says.