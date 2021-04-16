2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open anticipated to have high-caliber field

ENDICOTT, NY – After not having the event per usual last August, we are now under 3 months away from the beginning of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

This will mark the 50th year of professional golf in Broome County, dating back to the Dick’s Open’s predecessor, the B.C. Open.

On Thursday, tournament officials held a media gathering to discuss what people can expect as far as the 2021 Dick’s Open.

Most notably, the announcement of planned fan attendance, as you heard, capped at 5,000 people a day, all the safety protocols, and of course, the unveiling of the Friday night 18th green concert by Old Dominion.

One thing Tournament Director John Karedes didn’t get in depth about was the field, as he says they are still recruiting at this point.

However, that didn’t stop Karedes from promising top tier talent at En-Joie this July.

“We have a major the week before in the Senior Players. We have a major the week after us in the Senior U.S. Open. I like to consider we’re the major in the middle this year. Everything that we’re hearing from the players are, look, we’re not going to take a week off between the majors. We’re coming to see you,” he said.

It is worth noting that since the last Dick’s Open was played in August of 2019, players such as Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, and Phil Mickelson have all turned 50 and are eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions this year.