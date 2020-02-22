2020 Section IV girl’s basketball championships schedule

For the ladies, it’s #1 Elmira and #2 Horseheads in the Class Double-A championship on March 6 in Elmira.

Maine-Endwell passes go and collects a spot in the finals as the top team.

They will face either Union-Endicott or Seton in the Class A championship.

Tigers and Saints play on March 4 in the semis at U-E.

The Class B top seed is Oneonta.

They will face the winner of #4 Norwich and #5 Susquehanna Valley in the semifinals.

Norwich and S.V. play next Staurday at 6:00 pm in Norwich.

That same day, #3 Newark Valley battles Waverly, a 6:00 pm tip at Newark Valley.

And the day prior, Owego, the two-seed, takes on Chenango Forks at 5:30 pm at OFA.

Both boy’s and girl’s feature Owego and Forks facing off that day so you can catch a doubleheader if you camp out in Owego.

Here are the matchups for Classes C and D.

Class C (All games 2/26 at 6:00 pm)

1 Newfield vs 16 Unadilla Valley, NHS

2 Deposit/Hancock vs 15 Candor, HHS

3 Unatego vs 14 Moravia, UHS

4 Union Springs vs 13 Tioga, USHS

5 Delhi vs 12 Edison, Del. Acad.

6 END vs 11 Oxford, END

7 Greene vs 10 Walton, GHS

8 Odessa-Montour vs 9 Watkins Glen, OMHS

Class D (All games 2/26 at 6:00 pm)

1 Cherry Valley-Springfield (Bye to QF)

2 South Kortright (Bye to QF)

3 Franklin (Bye to QF)

4 Stamford (Bye to QF)

5 Downsville vs 12 Schenevus, DHS

6 Marathon vs 11 G-MU, MHS

7 Hunter-Tannersville vs 10 Edmeston, HTHS

8 Worcester vs 9 Morris, WHS