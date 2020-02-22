2020 Section IV boy’s basketball championships schedule

Next week marks the beginning of the Section IV playoffs for both boy’s and girl’s basketball.

The brackets for all 10 classes over the two sports were released on Thursday.

Beginning with the guys.

Class Double-A and Binghamton is the one seed and have a bye directly to the finals.

They await the winner of Ithaca and Horseheads in the championship on March 6 in Elmira.

The Class A final is already set.

#1 Maine-Endwell faces #2 Johnson City.

A battle between the last two section champs comes March 8 at the Floyd L. Maines Arena at 2:45 pm.

And in Class B, Seton Catholic Central has the bye into the quarterfinal round as a reward for being the top seed.

They get the winner of the #8-#9 game between Chenango Valley and Susquehanna Valley.

All these games are set for next Friday.

#2 Norwich faces #7 Whitney Point at 6:00 pm at Norwich High School.

#4 Oneonta hosts #5 Waverly, also at 6:00 pm.

And then #3 Owego takes on #6 Chenango Forks for a 7:15 pm tip off.

Here are the matchups for Classes C and D.

Class C (All games 2/25 at 6:00 pm*)

1 Watkins Glen vs 16 Sidney, WGHS

2 Delhi vs 15 So Cayuga, Del. Acad.

3 Newfield vs 14 Harpursville, NHS

4 Greene vs 13 Spencer-Van Etten, GHS

*5 Unatego vs 12 Groton, UHS – 7:00 pm

6 Candor vs 11 Lansing, CHS

7 Moravia vs 10 Walton, MHS

8 Union Springs vs Deposit/Hancock, USHS

Class D (All games 2/25 at 6:00 pm)

1 Marathon (Bye to QF)

2 South Kortright (Bye to QF)

3 Edmeston (Bye to QF)

4 Richfield vs Worcester, RHS

5 Jefferson vs 12 G-MU, JHS

6 Hunter-Tannersville vs 11 Laurens, HTHS

7 Morris vs 10 Charlotte Valley, MHS

8 Sharon Springs vs 9 Margaretville, SSHS