2019 Wildcat Invitational Day 2 recap, 12/27/19

JOHNSON CITY, NY – As promised, day two of the Wildcat Invitational at JC.

The consolation game featured the host Wildcats and Vestal.

Maddy Garey gets it down low to Claudia VanDyke.

One bounce, and VanDyke goes off the glass and in.

Solid defense from Vestal here.

Ball is knocked away by Carlin Reyen and grabbed by Emma Lewis.

It’s moved ahead to Maddie Conlin, and finishes on the fast break.

Then, Lizzie England finds Olivia Muse in the paint.

Muse gets the shooter’s roll off the back of the rim there.

But, the Cats would counter.

VanDyke cycles the ball to Brooke Ladd, and Ladd lays it in.

Then, a stop and pop by Ryan Johnson goes from three.

Johnson would lead JC with 19 points and the Wildcats claim third place in the tournament with a 46-34 win.

Both Ladd and Muse would be named to the all-tournament team.

Final game of the day was for the tournament championship.

Class A’s #19 Maine-Endwell battling Delhi for the title.

Delhi’s Sylvia Liddle makes her life easier by moving up for the shorter jumper and buries it.

Other side, and same thing.

Liddle led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

However, this game belonged to M-E.

Allie L’Amoreaux on the far wing.

One dribble and knocks down the three pointer.

Now, different wing and different sister.

Kaety L’Amoreaux hits a three of her own.

Both those coming off Sophia Pelton passes.

Ball is worked down low now to Amanda DeSantis.

And DeSantis goes off the window for two.

Then, the L’Amoreaux sisters team up for the take away and then the basket.

Those two combined for 29 points as M-E captures their third-straight Wildcat Invitational title with a 61-40 win.

Liddle, the L’Amoreaux’s and Sophia Wakin would also join the all-tournament team.