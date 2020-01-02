2019 Wildcat Invitational Day 1 recap, 12/26/19

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Over at Johnson City High School earlier, day one of the 2019 Wildcat Invitational got underway.

Game one at the varsity level, the Vestal Golden Bears taking on the Delhi Bulldogs.

Inbounds play for Vestal.

Maddie Conlin gets it in on a bounce, and Lizzie England goes high off the glass for the basket.

Charging up the other way for Delhi is Sophia Wakin.

She goes coast-to-coast to pick up the bucket.

Golden Bears with it.

Hailey O’Donnell finds Emma Lewis.

And Lewis finishes for two.

Long jumper from Conlin misses.

But, Olivia Muse, in good position, gets the rebound and the put back.

More good ball movement from Vestal.

Eventually, it’s England with it and she buries the jumper.

But, the Bulldogs back on the attack.

Slashing through the paint was Alanna Ruchar.

Moved to Cadence Wakin and the easy lay up.

Now, Sylvia Liddle with the bouncer on the block to Wakin again, and she hits it just before the shot clock expired.

And speaking of buzzer beaters, tail end of the second quarter.

Riley Mason drills the three from the wing at the horn.

Delhi carried a six-point lead into the locker room.

In the end, the Bulldogs win it, 42-36.

Delhi advances to the championship game of the Wildcat Invitational, while Vestal will play in the consolation game.

Game two featured the host Johnson City Wildcats facing the #19 team in Class A, Maine-Endwell.

Early on, it was all JC.

Ryan Johnson there knocking down the three ball.

Then, Gianna Monico turns the corner and takes it through the paint.

Gets to the basket, the fancy finish, and one.

Here, Johnson connects with Maddy Garey and Garey buries the three.

The Wildcats came out and led 11-2.

But, the Spartans wouldn’t give up.

Allie L’Amoreaux with a quick pass to Vasalia Anastos, who goes off the glass and in.

Anastos receives another long pass, only this time, she feeds it to Amanda DeSantis down low for the basket.

Ball is kicked out to Kaety L’Amoreaux on the wing, and nothing but net.

Then, how about this for a heads up play?

Kaety banking off the back of a defender, scooping it up, and then scoring.

Very impressive.

L’Amoreaux finished with a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds.

The Spartans win this one, 60-39.

So, M-E will face Delhi in the Wildcat Invitational final tomorrow at 3:15 pm.

JC and Vestal will play in the consolation game beginning at 1:30 pm.