2019 STOP-DWI Winter Classic: Seton Catholic Central vs. Marathon

BINGHAMTON – Final game of the evening, and we’re back at Seton.

The Saints playing host to the Marathon Olympians.

Brett Rumpel coming down the court.

Nice stop and go move, and then is strong enough to pick up the basket.

Ball is swung to Marcus Dyes on the wing for three, and that’s about as clean as it’s going to get.

Marathon doing their best to keep up.

Kenyon Depuy goes off the right side of the glass and in.

Then, at the tail end of the opening quarter, Andrew Tillotson knocked down a buzzer beater.

Diego Castellot also scored his 1,000th career point so congratulations to him.

But, the duo of Rumpel and Dyes was too much for the Olympians tonight.

Brett led the way with 26 while Marcus added another 20.

Seton takes this one by a final of 71-42.