2019 STOP-DWI Winter Classic: Binghamton vs. Owego

BINGHAMTON – Now, over to Binghamton High School where the host Patriots met up with the Owego Indians.

First quarter, that’s Colbie Young going to work.

Strong take, and the finish.

Then, off an Owego turnover, that ball’s laid up and in by Tyreese Rowe.

Another takeaway here, this time by Cequan Johnson.

He goes coast to coast and muscles his way to the basket for two.

Some costly turnovers early by the Indians.

But, they’d keep pace.

Here, that’s a three courtesy of Evan Hamed on the wing.

Nate Bennett finds Cam Doane, who’s able to hit the mid-range jumper.

Then, Hamed putting the moves on Young and rattles home the long three.

However, the Patriots offense would be too strong as Binghamton wins it 85-61.