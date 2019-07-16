2019 Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger returning to Rec Park

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A week from now, the 2019 Levene Gouldin and Thompson Tennis Challenger will be underway.

The 26th annual ATP Challenger Tour event gets going next Monday, July 22 at Rec Park in Binghamton.

Marcel Granollers, ranked 105th in the world, is the headliner for this year’s player acceptance list.

He, along with his brother Gerard, won the Main Draw Doubles championship in last years tournament.

He also made it to the semifinal round in the Main Draw Singles bracket, falling to eventual champion Jay Clarke.

Rounds one and two stretch from Monday to Thursday beginning at 10:00 am, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals spread out over the weekend, starting at 11:00 am.