2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Qualifier held at the Links at Hiawatha

APALACHIN, N.Y. – It’s finally here.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open week is upon us, and there is a lot to be excited about with this year’s tournament.

With appearances from Jack Nicklaus and Dennis Walters, there will be eight World Golf Hall of Famers at En-Joie throughout the week.

Also, the official field list for this year’s Dick’s Open was released on Friday, and as I’ve mentioned numerous times, this group of golfers is the best lineup assembled in the tournament’s history.

However, four names that need to be added to that list weren’t decided until earlier today.

Over at the Links at Hiawatha Monday morning, 36 golfers teed off to determine which four among them will qualify for the Dick’s Open.

Right off the bat, the clubhouse lead was established as Doug Barron shot a 6-under, 66, which would ultimately stand as the high of the day.

However, he would not be alone at that score, as both Gavin Coles and Brian Cooper also shot a 66 to punch their ticket to En-Joie.

For awhile, Frank Esposito was the fourth and final qualifier, sitting at 4-under.

But, Roger Rowland would claim that spot at 5-under.

So, those four guys join a fantastic list of players who will battle at En-Joie for three days to determine the Dick’s Open champion.

Hear what Coles, Cooper, and Rowland had to say after their rounds later tonight at 11:00 pm on NewsChannel 34.