2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open field released

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – On Friday, the final 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open field list was released.

The 74 players listed below include six World Golf Hall of Famers, 15 PGA Tour major winners, 46 PGA Tour Champions winners, six past Dick’s Open winners and 8 past B.C. Open champions.

They will be joined by four more players from the qualifying event at the Links at Hiawatha on Monday.

Among the notable dropouts from the previous field lists include World Golf Hall of Famers Mark O’Meara and Vijay Singh.

However, with the recent additions of Fred Couples, Davis Love III and Tom Lehman, there’s still plenty of star power in this year’s tournament.

First round action in the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open begins Friday, August 16 at 9:15 AM.

Michael Allen

Billy Andrade

Tommy Armour III

Woody Austin

Kevin Baker

Michael Bradley

Paul Broadhurst

Mark Brooks

Olin Browne

Bart Bryant

Brad Bryant

Tom Byrum

Mark Calcavecchia

Russ Cochran

Fred Couples

John Daly

Marco Dawson

Glen Day

Chris DiMarco

Ken Duke

Joe Durant

Bob Estes

Steve Flesch

Dan Forsman

David Frost

Fred Funk

Doug Garwood

Gibby GilbertIII

Tom Gillis

Mike Goodes

Retief Goosen

Paul Goydos

Jay Haas

Dudley Hart

Mike Hulbert

John Huston

Peter Jacobsen

Lee Janzen

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Kent Jones

Steve Jones

Jerry Kelly

Skip Kendall

Greg Kraft

Cliff Kresge

Bernhard Langer

Stephen Leaney

Tom Lehman

Wayne Levi

Davis Love III

Jeff Maggert

Billy Mayfair

Scott McCarron

David McKenzie

Larry Mize

Colin Montgomerie

Larry Nelson

Gary Nicklaus

Scott Parel

Jesper Parnevik

Corey Pavin

Tom Pernice Jr.

Kenny Perry

Tim Petrovic

Gene Sauers

Wes Short Jr.

Joey Sindelar

Jeff Sluman

Jerry Smith

Kevin Sutherland

Ken Tanigawa

Tommy Tolles

David Toms

Duffy Waldorf

Alternates