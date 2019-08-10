2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open field released

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – On Friday, the final 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open field list was released.
The 74 players listed below include six World Golf Hall of Famers, 15 PGA Tour major winners, 46 PGA Tour Champions winners, six past Dick’s Open winners and 8 past B.C. Open champions.
They will be joined by four more players from the qualifying event at the Links at Hiawatha on Monday.
Among the notable dropouts from the previous field lists include World Golf Hall of Famers Mark O’Meara and Vijay Singh.
However, with the recent additions of Fred Couples, Davis Love III and Tom Lehman, there’s still plenty of star power in this year’s tournament.
First round action in the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open begins Friday, August 16 at 9:15 AM.
- Michael Allen
- Billy Andrade
- Tommy Armour III
- Woody Austin
- Kevin Baker
- Michael Bradley
- Paul Broadhurst
- Mark Brooks
- Olin Browne
- Bart Bryant
- Brad Bryant
- Tom Byrum
- Mark Calcavecchia
- Russ Cochran
- Fred Couples
- John Daly
- Marco Dawson
- Glen Day
- Chris DiMarco
- Ken Duke
- Joe Durant
- Bob Estes
- Steve Flesch
- Dan Forsman
- David Frost
- Fred Funk
- Doug Garwood
- Gibby GilbertIII
- Tom Gillis
- Mike Goodes
- Retief Goosen
- Paul Goydos
- Jay Haas
- Dudley Hart
- Mike Hulbert
- John Huston
- Peter Jacobsen
- Lee Janzen
- Miguel Angel Jiménez
- Kent Jones
- Steve Jones
- Jerry Kelly
- Skip Kendall
- Greg Kraft
- Cliff Kresge
- Bernhard Langer
- Stephen Leaney
- Tom Lehman
- Wayne Levi
- Davis Love III
- Jeff Maggert
- Billy Mayfair
- Scott McCarron
- David McKenzie
- Larry Mize
- Colin Montgomerie
- Larry Nelson
- Gary Nicklaus
- Scott Parel
- Jesper Parnevik
- Corey Pavin
- Tom Pernice Jr.
- Kenny Perry
- Tim Petrovic
- Gene Sauers
- Wes Short Jr.
- Joey Sindelar
- Jeff Sluman
- Jerry Smith
- Kevin Sutherland
- Ken Tanigawa
- Tommy Tolles
- David Toms
- Duffy Waldorf
Alternates
- Esteban Toledo
- Carlos Franco
- Steve Pate
- Blaine McCallister
- Ken Green
- Danny Edwards
- Bobby Wadkins
- Frank LickliterII
- JayDon Blake
- Willie Wood
- John Riegger
- Shaun Micheel
- Leonard Thompson
- Mike Reid
- David Eger