19-year-old Nashville Predators prospect becomes first openly gay active player under an NHL contract

As the last year has shown us, things are constantly changing in this world.

More importantly, people are changing. And, for the most part, they’re changing for the better.

The pandemic showed us how important human interaction is, and that if we work together, we can do anything.

While there are still plenty of people in this country that want to keep others down, there are more and more people looking to lift others up in what is a much more tolerant and accepting time in history.

That shone through on Monday as the National Hockey League saw history made by a 19-year old.

Luke Prokop, a prospect in the Nashville Predators organization, announced on his social media pages that he is gay.

While that may not seem like a big deal to many, upon making that announcement,

Prokop became the 1st openly gay active player under an NHL contract.

Prokop said in his statement that the last year helped him find his true self and said he’s no longer scared to hide who he is.

Prokop thanked his family, friends, and agents for their love and support.

He also said quote I may be new to the community, but I am eager to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me and paved the way so I could be comfortable today.

Prokop’s announcement had him trending across Twitter, and was met with seemingly nothing but love and support from other players, organizations, and the league itself.

While this may have put Prokop in the news today, don’t be surprised when you see the former 3rd round pick in the league for good.

At 6’4″, and around 220 pounds, the right-handed defenseman has all the physical tools to become a blue line staple down the line in Nashville.