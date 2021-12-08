ENDWELL, NY – There are many different perks that come with winning a state championship in high school.

You are now a part of that school’s, and program’s, history, and that’s something that can never be taken away from you.

And, as we’ve seen the last few days, you can also end up getting an entire day dedicated to your achievement.

As we saw with Chenango Forks on Tuesday, the Maine-Endwell football team received their special day on Wednesday.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar stopped by M-E High School to congratulate the Spartans on their victory in the Class B title game on Saturday, a 21-12 win over Pleasantville.

Garnar proclaimed December 8, 2021 Maine-Endwell Football Day in Broome County, and presented the team with a banner to make it official.

As the week has gone on, players and coaches have experienced an overwhelming amount of support, something that makes the win even more meaningful.

“Oh, it’s amazing. Teachers, students, kids that went to the game, kids that didn’t go to the game that just heard about it sent us messages. Knowing that our community is in full support, it’s great,” says QB/DB Michael Mancini.

“Oh my god it’s been amazing. We came home from the bus ride, police escort, fire fighters, people meeting us at the school. Just everything, everyone. We’re going to go do a little parade around all the little schools. It’ll be great,” Senior OL/DL Jacob Romanosky said.

“We’re excited. It’s great that the community came out to support us, and are continuing to do that. Our goal was to go out and win a state championship, and make the community and the school proud. Hopefully we did that,” says Coach Gallagher.

This state championship the Spartans won on Saturday marked the fifth during Matt Gallagher’s tenure as head coach.

In total, this gives M-E six state championships, the third-most in state tournament history.