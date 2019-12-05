Security Mutual Live Webcam

Welcome to the Interactive Downtown Binghamton Webcam, sponsored by Security Mutual Life.

The webcam is located on top of the Security Mutual Life Building in Downtown Binghamton.

Use the Pan and Tilt functions to control your view of Downtown Binghamton.

More than one person may be using the webcam at once, so you may notice some movement on behalf of other users.

If the webcam is not working, try updating your browser, or try it in a different browser.

This may also be happening because too many people are using the webcam at once – so be sure to try again later.

The webcam functions best on desktop devices.