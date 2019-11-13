Privacy, consumer groups seek to block Google-Fitbit deal

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, the new Fitbit Charge 3 fitness trackers with sport bands are displayed in New York. Nine privacy, social justice and consumer groups are calling for the U.S. federal government to block Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, citing antitrust and privacy concerns. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine privacy, social justice and consumer groups are calling for the U.S. government to block Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, citing antitrust and privacy concerns.

They say in a Wednesday letter to the Federal Trade Commission that the deal would consolidate Google’s dominance over internet services like search, advertising and smartphone operating systems.

They also worry it’ll add to Google’s store of consumer data. Health information is of particular concern. Google has hired health care executives, hinting at a health-data business to come.

Politicians and regulators have been scrutinizing Google and other Silicon Valley companies for how they use customer data and leverage their size to thwart competitors.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.