Czechs blame foreign state for Foreign Ministry cyberattack

PRAGUE (AP) — A parliamentary committee in the Czech Republic says a national security agency told its members that a foreign country state is believed to be behind a cyberattack on the Czech Foreign Ministry.

The committee of the upper house of parliament said it received the findings of the National Cyber and Information Security Agency on Tuesday. The allegedly responsible country wasn’t specified.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told the CTK news agency that authorities have been dealing with the attack for several months. He didn’t give details.

A Czech spy agency blamed Russia for previous cyberattacks targeting the Foreign Ministry in 2016, including the hacking of 150 ministry email accounts.