BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last Friday, SUNY Central announced a new wave of system-wide funding supporting faculty-led projects that are poised for commercial success.

Associate professor of mechanical engineering at Binghamton University Scott Schiffres will be 1 of 8 recipients of the Technology Accelerator Fund.

Schiffres has developed a technique that can detect the age and quality of powders that are used in manufacturing with 3D printers.

He says that 3D printed objects are becoming more utilized throughout all industries.

That includes using them in hip and knee implants, or to manufacture an engine, or rotor in aerospace technology.

He says that up until now, the powder materials had to be sent off-site to another lab to test their durability and quality.

“You really want to make sure that the part is as you expect, but you also want to make sure the starting material that you have is what you expect. In terms of not being oxidized or basically too old, or having too much water vapor in it.”

Schiffres says that he started working on the new development at the start of the pandemic, and now, he has a patent pending.

SUNY’s Technology Accelerator Fund will help the commercialization of the product into the manufacturing industry.

Schiffres, along with several of his students, and other faculty at the university have been in contact with manufacturers in Germany, and here in the States to establish a buyer, and get the technology off of the ground.