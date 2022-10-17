BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best burger joint in Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Here is the list of the top 10 burger spots according to you:
- Fat Cowboy’s Fireside BBQ (128 votes)
- The Belmar Pub & Grill (98 votes)
- Fat Patties Burger Bar (69 votes)
- Burger Monday’s (61 votes)
- The Beef (31 votes)
- Food and Fire (24 votes)
- The Old Union Hotel (22 votes)
- The Village Diner (20 votes)
- McGirk’s Irish Pub (18 votes)
- Lost Dog Café and Lounge (16 votes)
- Total votes on the poll: 671
Fat Cowboy’s Fireside BBQ is the winner. Thank you for voting.