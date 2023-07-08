What are the best PS5 games on Amazon for teens?

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and most powerful gaming system. Its 4K-resolution graphics and high refresh rate provide a top-notch gaming experience that’s won over many gamers, including hard-to-impress teens. Finding games for any console challenging enough to keep your teens interested, but don’t contain content you might find inappropriate, isn’t always easy. Fortunately, games have an Entertainment Software Rating Board rating that gives you a good idea of what you can expect from them. For teens, games rated E for Everyone and T for Teen are safe for players ages 13 and up.

Best PS5 games on Amazon for teens

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

This action-adventure game follows teenager Miles Morales as he adjusts to his role as a new Spider-Man. Players get to use new powers for the hero, including bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power.

NBA 2K23

With high-level visuals and an immersive experience, this game is the perfect choice for basketball fans. Its graphics are some of the best in any basketball game, and it offers various game modes that take you even deeper into the game.

Returnal

This third-person shooter game isn’t all guns and shootouts. Players get to explore an alien planet after the game’s protagonist crashes. The planet changes with every cycle of the game to keep gameplay fresh and exciting, making it one of the most replayable games on the list.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition

This game is perfect for the whole family. The sci-fi third-person shooter stars two cute aliens tasked with defeating a robot emperor. Players explore new planets and can take complete control of weapon mechanics, thanks to the adaptive triggers.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

This mythological action-adventure game offers immersive storytelling and visuals. It has some humorous elements, too, so it doesn’t feel quite as heavy as other adventure games. The title’s protagonist Fenyx must save Greek gods, so it’s an ideal choice for teens interested in Greek mythology.

The Pathless

Another action-adventure title, this PS5 game lets you play as the Hunter, an archer with a trusted eagle companion. Together, you are responsible for breaking a curse that’s set darkness upon the world. You have to explore the open world, solve puzzles and engage in fierce battles along the way.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

For your skateboard-loving teen, you can’t do much better than this popular game. It combines the classic games Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one collection but with improved graphics. It also features a perfect mood-setting ’90s soundtrack.

Spirit of The North

This third-person adventure game offers extraordinary images of Icelandic landscapes and challenging puzzles. It’s based on Nordic folklore and stands out from other games because it doesn’t have any dialogue since the main character is a fox.

Godfall

This action-focused role-playing fantasy game calls for you to stop your brother from ascending to godhood and destroying the world. Players take on the brother’s allies and can master five weapon classes that offer different play styles. You can also play solo or with up to three players online.

